Martin Luther King Jr.'s family calls for action on voting rights on holiday

Relatives of Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the holiday with a push for action on Democrats’ voting rights legislation, holding a march in Washington and gathering at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. The two bills are at a standstill on Capitol Hill, with President Biden facing criticism as his own party is unable to pass a key part of his agenda.Jan. 18, 2022
