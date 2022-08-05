IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Maryland family tells Lester Holt they see similarities in the death of their son and George Floyd

    02:07
Nightly News

Maryland family tells Lester Holt they see similarities in the death of their son and George Floyd

02:07

In September 2018, unarmed Black teenager Anton Black fled from police in Greensboro, Maryland. Black’s death was ruled an accident. One connection between George Floyd’s case and Anton Black’s was that Maryland’s former Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. David Fowler signed off on Anton’s autopsy report and also defended Derek Chauvin saying George Floyd’s cause of death was ‘undetermined.’ Now, one expert is raising the issue of in-custody police deaths and the lack of a central database to monitor how many people die in custody.Aug. 5, 2022

