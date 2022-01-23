Maryland teen’s personal tragedy inspires book donation drive
When 17-year-old Emily Bhatnagar’s dad was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, she used her love of reading as a way to cope. Since then, she started a book donation drive that has delivered nearly 9,000 books to young people in Washington, D.C. area health facilities.Jan. 23, 2022
Maryland teen’s personal tragedy inspires book donation drive
