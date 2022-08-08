Massive climate change, health package passed in Senate

The Senate has passed the blockbuster billion-dollar deal known as the Inflation Reduction Act, which is now being sent to the House. The plan comes after years of inaction on the climate crisis and the rising cost of prescription drugs, which is hitting many American families hard. The deal spends hundreds of billions to reduce greenhouse gasses and give Americans tax credits to buy electric vehicles. It also empowers medicare to negotiate prices with drug companies for the first time.Aug. 8, 2022