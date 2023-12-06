IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Massive home explosion in Arlington, Virginia during SWAT standoff

01:44

A massive explosion in Arlington, Virginia lifted an entire home off its foundation. Police were responding to reports that a man had fired a flare gun inside 30 times, leading to a standoff with a SWAT team. The man is presumed dead. NBC News’ Tom Costello reports.Dec. 6, 2023

