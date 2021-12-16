Massive storm pushing across the U.S. with rain, snow and powerful winds
The “unprecedented storm” brought record breaking rain to California, causing mudslides and forcing evacuations. It’s now slamming Colorado with gusts of up to 107 miles per hour, with a new storm threat following close behind.Dec. 16, 2021
