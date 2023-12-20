IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sandra Day O’Connor remembered at service in Washington

    01:51

  • Education nonprofit PragerU sparking debate over conservative content

    03:46

  • Record border crossings spark battle between Texas and the White House

    02:42

  • Apple pulling Watch ‘Series 9’ and ‘Ultra 2’ over patent infringement dispute

    01:43

  • Oil prices rise as Iranian-backed militia vows to keep attacking ships in Red Sea

    02:24
    Massive volcanic eruption in Iceland threatening communities as lava spews

    01:45
    Parts of Northeast remain under flood alerts after monstrous storm

    02:28

  • Trump removed from 2024 ballot in Colorado, state’s supreme court rules

    01:25

  • A Nebraska town’s 101-year-old Christmas light tradition

    02:20

  • Poll shows Biden losing support among young voters ahead of 2024 election

    02:40

  • Lead contamination in WanaBana applesauce came from cinnamon supplier in Ecuador, FDA says

    01:56

  • Pope Francis gives Catholic priests permission to bless same-sex couples

    01:36

  • Family members of hostages accidentally killed by Israeli troops speak out

    02:20

  • New talks underway to try to secure a ceasefire and more hostage releases

    02:23

  • Severe weather slows down nation’s air travel ahead of holiday rush

    02:28

  • Dangerous storm slams East Coast, leaving people with flood damage and power outages

    02:43

  • Hundreds of children have wishes granted in massive Maui toy drive

    02:33

  • Police using drones to patrol malls during holiday shopping season

    02:21

  • Homelessness in U.S. reaches a record high, federal report finds

    02:11

  • Trump holds rally in Nevada a day after controversial comments about immigrants

    01:42

Nightly News

Massive volcanic eruption in Iceland threatening communities as lava spews

01:45

A massive volcanic eruption in Iceland is threatening communities as lava continues to pour across the southwestern end of the country, an hour outside of the capitol. After weeks of seismic activity, nearby towns were evacuated days before the eruption. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has the latest.Dec. 20, 2023

