Massive wildfire burns in Texas

- Now Playing
Massive wildfire burns in Texas01:50
- UP NEXT
Michigan 'uncommitted' vote sends message to Biden02:12
Sen. Mitch McConnell announces he'll step down as Senate Republican leader01:37
Hunter Biden testifies in GOP impeachment inquiry into President Biden00:57
Study links cannabis use to heart problems01:28
Execution of Idaho inmate halted after problems with lethal injection01:53
High court to consider Trump's immunity claim02:05
First-ever HBCU figure skating team formed at Howard01:38
Michigan voters give Trump fifth state primary victory02:18
A.I. fuels new school bullying outrage01:42
Biden expresses hope for Gaza cease-fire, but Hamas plays down optimism00:54
Judge removed from bench over sexual assault case ruling03:34
Key witness testifies at hearing on Fulton County D.A.01:45
Congressional leaders meet with Biden in hopes of averting government shutdown01:40
Alabama Republicans introduce legislation to protect IVF01:37
Police body cam video of Osteen church shooter released01:19
Honoring the long tradition of Black cowboys01:47
Supreme Court hears arguments on laws that prevent social media sites from policing online content02:00
Mystery over couple who disappeared on yacht in Caribbean01:34
New treatment for food allergies shows promise01:49
- Now Playing
Massive wildfire burns in Texas01:50
- UP NEXT
Michigan 'uncommitted' vote sends message to Biden02:12
Sen. Mitch McConnell announces he'll step down as Senate Republican leader01:37
Hunter Biden testifies in GOP impeachment inquiry into President Biden00:57
Study links cannabis use to heart problems01:28
Execution of Idaho inmate halted after problems with lethal injection01:53
Play All