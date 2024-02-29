IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Massive wildfire burns in Texas
Feb. 29, 202401:50
A huge wildfire continues to spread in the Texas Panhandle, burning through 850,000 acres, making it the second-largest wildfire in Texas history. Gov. Greg Abbott has declared emergencies in 60 counties. The fire was fueled by dry conditions and high temperatures. NBC News' Guad Venegas reports.Feb. 29, 2024

