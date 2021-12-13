Mayfield community gathers to worship following deadly tornado outbreak

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mayfield community gathers to worship following deadly tornado outbreak01:30
50 years of the War on Cancer02:39
New wave of Covid hospitalizations as U.S. reaches grim milestone01:44
Growing concern there could be more unprecedented tornadoes02:22
Multiple deaths in Amazon warehouse hit by deadly tornado00:48
Governor Beshear on the rescue effort in Kentucky01:54
Deadly tornado outbreak leaves Bowling Green, Kentucky unrecognizable02:21
Mayfield, Kentucky searches for the missing following tornado outbreak02:35
Mayfield mayor on tornado aftermath: ‘our hearts are broken’01:47
Unprecedented tornado outbreak in multiple states01:17
Suspected tornado hits Arkansas nursing home00:43
Heroes risk their lives to help with tornado recovery efforts01:42
New insight on transmissibility of omicron variant02:15
Amazon warehouse struck by deadly tornado01:53
Search continues for factory worker tornado survivors02:27
Deadly tornado hits multiple states03:10
Inflation hits a nearly 40-year high, impacting families and businesses across the nation02:39
Covid-19 soaring hospitalizations leads states to add new restrictions01:48
Supreme Court lets Texas abortion law stand, allows legal challenge to continue01:27
Dozens of migrants killed in devastating truck crash in Mexico01:15
Mayfield community gathers to worship following deadly tornado outbreak01:30
Spirits were strong across Mayfield, Kentucky as the community worshiped on Sunday, despite many churches being destroyed. They summoned the strength to gather and pray.Dec. 13, 2021
Mayfield community gathers to worship following deadly tornado outbreak01:30
50 years of the War on Cancer02:39
New wave of Covid hospitalizations as U.S. reaches grim milestone01:44
Growing concern there could be more unprecedented tornadoes02:22
Multiple deaths in Amazon warehouse hit by deadly tornado00:48
Governor Beshear on the rescue effort in Kentucky01:54