McCarthy refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee as investigation expands
Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy is refusing a request from the January 6 committee to testify about his conversations with former President Trump surrounding the Capitol attack. McCarthy has said “there is nothing” he can provide the committee, and said they’re playing “pure politics.” The committee has issued subpoenas for social media giants for information about how their platforms were used related to the riot.Jan. 14, 2022
