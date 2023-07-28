IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

McConnell freezing during news conference sparks concern over lawmakers' ages

02:37

For America's lawmakers, seniority has long meant power and prestige but now it might also be a political liability. Senate Minority Leader McConnell froze during a news conference and Senator Feinstein appeared confused during a committee meeting, leading to growing concerns over their age. NBC News' Peter Alexander reports.July 28, 2023

