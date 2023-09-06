IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

McConnell says he will finish term after public concern over two freezing episodes

01:59

After two freezing episodes in less than two months, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell insists there is no reason to step down, saying he is going to finish his term as leader. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles has more on the reaction from other Republicans and Americans.Sept. 6, 2023

