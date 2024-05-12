IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
McDonald’s expected to introduce $5 value meal in response to customer backlash over rising prices
McDonald’s expected to introduce $5 value meal in response to customer backlash over rising prices

Following customer backlash over an $18 Big Mac and other high fast food prices, McDonald’s is expected to introduce a limited $5 value meal. The new offering is designed to lure back customers who felt outpriced, which contributed to the fast food chain reporting a profit loss for the first time in years. NBC News’ Marissa Parra has more.May 12, 2024

