IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    MDMA could help veterans with PTSD, researchers say

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Palestinian-American family returns to U.S. after being trapped in Gaza for 27 days

    02:26

  • Georgia man arrested over threat to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

    01:39

  • FBI seizes electronic devices from NYC Mayor Eric Adams

    02:01

  • Hate incidents on the rise as Israel-Hamas war rages on

    02:16

  • Strikes near hospitals in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

    03:22

  • Israel agrees to implement daily 4-hour pauses in fighting, White House says

    03:27

  • Thousands of LGBTQ veterans still waiting for benefits following policy change in U.S. military

    03:04

  • Airplane close call risk growing, NTSB chief warns

    02:02

  • Key takeaways from last night’s Republican presidential debate

    01:51

  • Nashville college student Jillian Ludwig killed by stray bullet while walking in park

    01:44

  • Manchin will not seek re-election, a disappointment for Democrats

    01:51

  • Giant pandas saying goodbye to Washington, D.C. and heading back to China

    01:34

  • U.S. pressuring Israel to pause fighting to allow for more aid into Gaza and hostages out

    01:51

  • FDA approves new weight loss drug Zepbound

    01:55

  • Massive chemical plant explosion shakes town of Shepherd, Texas

    01:52

  • Violence in West Bank at record levels as Israel-Hamas war rages on

    02:50

  • Abortion rights win out in a few states on election night

    02:35

  • Five Republican candidates face off in NBC News Presidential Debate tonight

    02:45

  • WeWork, once the most valuable startup in the country, files for bankruptcy

    01:44

Nightly News

MDMA could help veterans with PTSD, researchers say

02:21

Many veterans are impacted by post-traumatic stress disorder. Now researchers say MDMA, a psychedelic drug, could serve as part of a promising new treatment for it. NBC News’ Harry Smith has more details.Nov. 11, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    MDMA could help veterans with PTSD, researchers say

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Palestinian-American family returns to U.S. after being trapped in Gaza for 27 days

    02:26

  • Georgia man arrested over threat to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

    01:39

  • FBI seizes electronic devices from NYC Mayor Eric Adams

    02:01

  • Hate incidents on the rise as Israel-Hamas war rages on

    02:16

  • Strikes near hospitals in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

    03:22
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All