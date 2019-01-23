Nightly News

Meek Mill talks using #FreeMeekMill momentum in new criminal justice reform movement

00:38

NBC’s Lester Holt sits down with rapper Meek Mill, who today joined Jay Z, Robert Kraft and others to launch a new organization to fight for criminal justice reform. Watch more of the interview tonight on “NBC Nightly News.”Jan. 23, 2019

  • Meek Mill talks using #FreeMeekMill momentum in new criminal justice reform movement

    00:38

  • Marie Kondo show inspires Americans to tidy up, with thrift stores reaping the benefits

    01:26

  • United Airlines reviewing flight that left passengers stranded on ground for hours

    01:04

  • Rudy Giuliani: I am afraid it will be on my gravestone. ‘Rudy Giuliani: He lied for Trump’

    01:20

  • Growing concern about the soaring cost of insulin

    02:24

  • Skier dies in avalanche outside Aspen

    01:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All