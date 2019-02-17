Nightly News

Meet the 96-year-old chef behind one of New Orleans’ historic restaurants

02:04

Dooky Chase’s Restaurant has been a fixture of New Orleans’ historical and culinary scenes for more than 70 years. Owner Leah Chase is still serving up her legendary gumbo at age 96, and she has plenty of stories to tell about famous customers — including former President Obama.Feb. 17, 2019

