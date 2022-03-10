Meet the photojournalists behind the powerful images of war in Ukraine
01:58
The indelible images of war in Ukraine have been taken by veteran war photographers like Chris McGrath, Marcus Yam and Brendan Hoffman. They speak with NBC News’ Lester Holt about the difficult experience of capturing destruction and devastation, the power behind a still image and more. March 10, 2022
UP NEXT
Venezuela releases two detained Americans
01:30
National average gas price hits a record $4.25
01:31
Ukrainian civilians preparing to defend their country
01:59
Ukraine says Russia responsible for bombing of children’s and maternity hospital
03:04
Ukrainian ballerinas leave the stage for front lines
02:15
Russian invasion a historic test for world leaders