Meet the volunteer elves answering kids’ Christmas letters in Santa Claus, Indiana

01:10

Every year, children’s “Dear Santa” letters arrive by the bagful in Santa Claus, Indiana. It’s a longstanding tradition for volunteer elves in the small Midwestern town to answer each and every one of them.Dec. 22, 2018

