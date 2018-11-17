Meet the women changing tires and making history in NASCAR’s top series copied!

Brehanna Daniels and Breanna O’Leary, both talented college athletes, knew little about the sport before they were recruited through NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program. Not only are the pair the first female duo to pit for the same team in NASCAR’s top series, but Brehanna is the first African-American woman to ever change tires in a NASCAR cup race.

