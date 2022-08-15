IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Boston police officers escort stranded groom to island wedding

    01:32
  • Now Playing

    Megadrought emergency in Grand Canyon

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Liz Cheney facing Trump-backed opponent in Wyoming primary

    01:48

  • One year after Kabul fell to the Taliban, Afghanistan is in chaos

    02:14

  • Author Salman Rushdie in critical condition after being stabbed

    01:44

  • FBI, DHS warn of threats to law enforcement following Mar-a-Lago search

    03:36

  • Actress Anne Heche to be taken off life support

    00:19

  • Wyoming and Alaska Primaries around the corner

    01:47

  • Author Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator after showing signs of improvement, according to his son

    01:29

  • Five Americans injured in Jerusalem terror attack

    01:33

  • 29-year-old Delaware resident kills himself after plowing car in Capitol barricades

    01:13

  • Volatile fallout after angry reactions to court approved search warrant for Trump’s Florida estate

    02:20

  • Deshaun Watson apologizes following allegations of sexual misconduct

    01:45

  • Possible meteors caught on camera over Utah

    01:31

  • Louisiana Ship Building Company finds mystery message in a bottle

    02:18

  • Shocking car thefts caught on camera in new online trend

    02:35

  • Suspect in Salman Rushdie attack charged with 2nd degree attempted murder

    02:19

  • Possible legal fallout following the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lagos

    02:40

  • New insights into what may have led to warrant for searching Donald Trump’s Florida compound

    02:06

  • Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

    01:31

Nightly News

Megadrought emergency in Grand Canyon

02:07

The country’s water crisis is growing more dire by the day. Rapid climate change in the heat of an unprecedented megadrought has plummeted water levels at the two lakes that fuel the Colorado River. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports on the far-reaching consequences and what is at stake.Aug. 15, 2022

  • Boston police officers escort stranded groom to island wedding

    01:32
  • Now Playing

    Megadrought emergency in Grand Canyon

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Liz Cheney facing Trump-backed opponent in Wyoming primary

    01:48

  • One year after Kabul fell to the Taliban, Afghanistan is in chaos

    02:14

  • Author Salman Rushdie in critical condition after being stabbed

    01:44

  • FBI, DHS warn of threats to law enforcement following Mar-a-Lago search

    03:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All