Megadrought emergency in Grand Canyon

Boston police officers escort stranded groom to island wedding01:32
- Now Playing
Megadrought emergency in Grand Canyon02:07
- UP NEXT
Rep. Liz Cheney facing Trump-backed opponent in Wyoming primary01:48
One year after Kabul fell to the Taliban, Afghanistan is in chaos02:14
Author Salman Rushdie in critical condition after being stabbed01:44
FBI, DHS warn of threats to law enforcement following Mar-a-Lago search03:36
Actress Anne Heche to be taken off life support00:19
Wyoming and Alaska Primaries around the corner01:47
Author Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator after showing signs of improvement, according to his son01:29
Five Americans injured in Jerusalem terror attack01:33
29-year-old Delaware resident kills himself after plowing car in Capitol barricades01:13
Volatile fallout after angry reactions to court approved search warrant for Trump’s Florida estate02:20
Deshaun Watson apologizes following allegations of sexual misconduct01:45
Possible meteors caught on camera over Utah01:31
Louisiana Ship Building Company finds mystery message in a bottle02:18
Shocking car thefts caught on camera in new online trend02:35
Suspect in Salman Rushdie attack charged with 2nd degree attempted murder02:19
Possible legal fallout following the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lagos02:40
New insights into what may have led to warrant for searching Donald Trump’s Florida compound02:06
Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination01:31
Boston police officers escort stranded groom to island wedding01:32
- Now Playing
Megadrought emergency in Grand Canyon02:07
- UP NEXT
Rep. Liz Cheney facing Trump-backed opponent in Wyoming primary01:48
One year after Kabul fell to the Taliban, Afghanistan is in chaos02:14
Author Salman Rushdie in critical condition after being stabbed01:44
FBI, DHS warn of threats to law enforcement following Mar-a-Lago search03:36
Play All