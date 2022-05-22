Memorial Day travel kicks off

With the holiday travel season around the corner, nearly 40 million Americans are expected to travel ahead of Memorial Day. Heavy demand, rampant inflation, and surging prices will be affecting how many plan their vacations. Demand for rental cars spiked 130 percent and in the air, domestic flight prices are expected to soar by 46 percent from 2019. Experts share tips on when to book travel for the best deals.May 22, 2022