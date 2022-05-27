IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • People travel to Uvalde to show support

    01:30

  • Federal government uses defense production act for the third time this week

    01:48

  • Jury deliberations begin in Depp v Heard trial

    02:28
  • Now Playing

    Memorial Day Weekend hit with severe weather warnings

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Demonstrators protest annual NRA meeting in aftermath of Uvalde school massacre

    02:18

  • Federal investigators scrutinize Uvalde police actions during shooting

    01:58

  • Uvalde, Texas community pushes for answers from law enforcement

    01:28

  • Texas DPS Director admits police were slow to act during the Uvalde elementary school massacre

    03:21

  • Uvalde community takes action in grief

    01:29

  • Ray Liotta passes away at 67 years old

    01:29

  • Carnival Freedom cruise ship catches on fire

    01:13

  • Senators in Washington see a chance for new gun legislation

    02:03

  • Students and parents remember the day of the Uvalde, Texas massacre

    05:07

  • Police face questions on Texas elementary school shooting timeline

    04:17

  • Beto O’Rourke confronts Gov. Greg Abbott after Uvalde massacre: ‘This is on you’

    02:49

  • Uvalde, Texas massacre: What we know about the victims

    02:58

  • 19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting

    03:49

  • Baby formula manufacturing plant plans to reopen in June

    02:16

  • Uvalde, Texas mayor: 'This town is broken'

    01:10

  • World wonders why America is rife with mass shootings

    02:47

Nightly News

Memorial Day Weekend hit with severe weather warnings

01:36

Though Memorial Day Weekend is already underway, severe weather may threaten travel plans for millions in the U.S. The eastern seaboard is expecting flash floods, destructive winds, and tornado threats. FlightAware has tracked more than a thousand canceled flights but even with these conditions, AAA still expects more Americans to travel this Memorial Day than last year.May 27, 2022

  • People travel to Uvalde to show support

    01:30

  • Federal government uses defense production act for the third time this week

    01:48

  • Jury deliberations begin in Depp v Heard trial

    02:28
  • Now Playing

    Memorial Day Weekend hit with severe weather warnings

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Demonstrators protest annual NRA meeting in aftermath of Uvalde school massacre

    02:18

  • Federal investigators scrutinize Uvalde police actions during shooting

    01:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All