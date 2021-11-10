Mental health 'bootcamp' helping veterans struggling with PTSD

Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program, is helping veterans access therapy and critical mental health care. NBC News' Cynthia McFadden speaks with a psychologist who helps run the program, and two veterans who took part in a two-week intensive program funded by the Wounded Warrior project. If you're a veteran in crisis or concerned about one, call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, or text 838255.Nov. 10, 2021