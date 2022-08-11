Merrick Garland ‘personally approved’ Mar-a-Lago search warrant

Attorney General Merrick Garland made an exception to the usual secrecy of investigations in order to explain the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Garland said that he “personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter.” The Justice Department asked a federal court in Florida to unseal the Trump warrant which would include the inventory of items seized by the FBI. Trump posted a statement saying that his attorneys and representatives have been cooperating fully.Aug. 11, 2022