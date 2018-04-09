Feedback
Message in a bottle connects across an ocean and decades

 

Residents of Key Largo, Florida found a message in a bottle written by Scottish students in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma — a find that connected the class with the American couple who found their message across time and the Atlantic.

