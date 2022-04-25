IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Metal fences were placed around Shanghai apartments for “hard quarantine”

    01:46
Nightly News

Metal fences were placed around Shanghai apartments for “hard quarantine”

01:46

Metal fences have been put up around some Shanghai apartment buildings to help contain the spread of covid-19 in the city. Authorities are calling it a “hard quarantine.” Much of the city has been locked down for over a month now and is struggling with food and lost income. Residents are fed up.  April 25, 2022

