    Mexico captures notorious drug lord who kidnapped and murdered DEA agent

Nightly News

Mexico captures notorious drug lord who kidnapped and murdered DEA agent

Drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero is back in Mexican military custody 37 years after he abducted, tortured and killed DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena; the murder served as the plotline of the hit Netflix show “Narcos Mexico.” The capture comes only three days after a meeting between President Biden and Mexican President Manuel Lopez-Obrador at the White House.July 16, 2022

