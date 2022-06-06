IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Remembering D-Day 78 years later

  988 mental health hotline having difficulty launching in states

  Ukraine awaits aid and arms from the UK and U.S.

  Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

    Mexico will not attend Summit of the Americas

    U.S. gas prices hit new record highs

  Suspect arrested after mass shooting in Philadelphia, part of city's growing crime spree

  Retired Wisconsin judge killed in 'targeted' attack, suspect hit list included Mitch McConnell, Gov. Whitmer

  Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies at 95

  People nationwide shave their heads in solidarity with cancer patients

  Nation faces dire lifeguard shortage

  Gas and diesel prices hit all-time highs

  Uvalde survivors demand answers from gun manufacturer

  President Biden and First Lady Jill evacuated to fire station as a small plane flies in restricted air

  Michigan baby formula plant begins production but supply won't hit shelves weeks

  Tropical system dumps heavy rain across South Florida

  Commencement Speeches for the Class of 2022

  Training to help prevent school shootings

  Queen Elizabeth sits out of horse racing event

  Florida Governor's policies stir up controversy

Nightly News

Mexico will not attend Summit of the Americas

President Biden is hosting the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, this week. Today, the President of Mexico announced that he is refusing to attend as the U.S. is not inviting Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua over their lack of Democratic values. He says the agenda of migration, economics, and Covid is too important to exclude any nation.June 6, 2022

