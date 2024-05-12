IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Michael Cohen set to testify as key witness in Trump hush money trial
May 12, 202402:02

  • McDonald’s expected to introduce $5 value meal in response to customer backlash over rising prices

    01:50

  • Duke students walk out of graduation as protests continue nationwide

    01:38

  • Hundreds of thousands of Gazans flee Rafah ahead of imminent invasion

    01:01

  • Tornado rips through Western Pennsylvania, leaving trail of destruction in its wake

    00:30
    Michael Cohen set to testify as key witness in Trump hush money trial

    02:02
    Oprah apologizes for contributing to toxic diet culture

    02:00

  • Six-year-old bursts into ‘happy tears’ seeing mom at her graduation ceremony

    03:09

  • Homeowners grapple with the sky-rocketing cost of homeownership

    02:04

  • Neighbor allegedly shoots white mom of black sons after they say he racially harassed them for years

    01:58

  • Protests and arrests continue on college campuses as graduation season begins

    02:06

  • Israeli offensive in Rafah appears imminent as residents say there is nowhere safe to go

    02:11

  • Northern lights visible across U.S., even reaching the deep south, due to solar storm

    02:13

  • Baby left behind in Gaza now thriving under care of doctor-turned-mother

    02:14

  • Virginia school board votes to return names of Confederate figures to schools

    01:47

  • Severe storms hit Florida after week of violent weather

    01:29

  • Michael Cohen to testify Monday in Trump hush money trial

    02:22

  • As Israeli forces advance on Rafah, State Department report is critical of Israel

    01:59

  • Police break up new campus protests, and graduation ceremonies are held

    01:50

  • Severe solar storm will bring beauty in the sky and potential disruptions

    01:27

  • Biden Administration to raise tariffs on Chinese EVs

    02:40

Nightly News

Michael Cohen set to testify as key witness in Trump hush money trial

02:02

Former President Trump’s fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen is set to begin testifying Monday in Trump’s Manhattan criminal trial related to hush money payments Cohen paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. NBC News’ Dasha Burns reports.May 12, 2024

