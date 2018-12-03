Michelle Obama takes perceived swipe at Sheryl Sandberg’s ‘Lean In’
Mrs. Obama spoke candidly about the work-life balance for women during the New York City stop on her “Becoming” book tour, telling the crowd: “That whole ‘so you can have it all’ -- Nope, not at the same time. That’s a lie. And it’s not always enough to lean in, because that… doesn’t work all the time.”
