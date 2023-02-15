IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Black patients face historically longer waiting times for kidney transplants due to outdated test

    02:24

  • Rescue workers in Turkey and Syria still finding miracles in earthquake aftermath

    01:34

  • Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential campaign

    01:11
  • Now Playing

    Michigan State University shooting leaves three students dead, five wounded

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    Songwriter creates personalized, tiny anthems for everyday people

    01:48

  • Maggie Murdaugh’s sister testifies Alex ‘didn’t seem to be afraid’ after murders

    01:39

  • Ukrainian forces running low on ammunition

    01:31

  • White House speaks on unidentified objects being shot down

    02:03

  • Boston high school teaches students ‘the science of happiness’

    02:43

  • Flight from Hawaii plunged into extreme dive before recovering

    02:00

  • Russia hits more than a dozen Ukrainian cities in new offensive

    02:28

  • Over 35,000 people killed in earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

    02:56

  • U.S. shoots down another unidentified object

    03:25

  • U-Haul driver hits 8 people in Brooklyn

    01:23

  • Minnesota creates punny tradition of naming snowplows

    01:41

  • New England Patriots owner surprises 16-year-old with Super Bowl tickets

    02:23

  • Superintendent resigns after 14-year-old attacked by classmates dies by suicide

    02:01

  • Fourth U.S. Military shoot down of an unidentified object

    04:32

  • Russia’s Wagner group of mercenaries claim to capture village near Bakhmut

    01:53

  • Death toll of Turkey and Syria earthquakes tops 33,000

    02:21

Nightly News

Michigan State University shooting leaves three students dead, five wounded

03:55

Three students were killed and five critically wounded in a shooting on Michigan State University's campus. The 43-year-old suspect had no known connection to MSU and took his own life hours after the shooting, according to police. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa has the latest updates.Feb. 15, 2023

  • Black patients face historically longer waiting times for kidney transplants due to outdated test

    02:24

  • Rescue workers in Turkey and Syria still finding miracles in earthquake aftermath

    01:34

  • Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential campaign

    01:11
  • Now Playing

    Michigan State University shooting leaves three students dead, five wounded

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    Songwriter creates personalized, tiny anthems for everyday people

    01:48

  • Maggie Murdaugh’s sister testifies Alex ‘didn’t seem to be afraid’ after murders

    01:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All