Michigan voters give Trump fifth primary victory
Feb. 28, 2024

  • Now Playing

Beyond Trump's projected victory over Nikki Haley, the primary is also a test for President Biden in a key swing state. Though Mr. Biden is the projected winner, he faced a substantial "uncommitted" vote in protest of his policy on the Gaza war. NBC's Gabe Gutierrez reports.Feb. 28, 2024

