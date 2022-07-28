IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Two historically segregated parks in South Carolina become new ‘Unity Park’

    01:39

  • Exclusive inside look at the Strategic National Stockpile

    02:27

  • Trump, other celebrities participate in controversial Saudi-funded golf tournament

    01:44

  • Iowa manufacturing company shows why economy isn’t growing

    02:22

  • Democrats unveil reconciliation bill that invests billions into combating climate change

    01:21
  • Now Playing

    Mick Mulvaney, former Trump acting chief of staff, testified with Jan. 6 committee today

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    Deadly flooding causing devastation in Kentucky

    02:00

  • Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear: at least 8 dead in flooding disaster

    01:36

  • New revolution in the construction industry? Skyscrapers made of wood

    02:38

  • Biden tests negative for Covid-19, following days of isolation

    01:25

  • DOJ investigating Trump’s actions leading up to Jan. 6

    02:31

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates three-quarters of a percentage point

    02:00

  • Rock star Aimee Mann turns to visual art to combat migraines

    02:07

  • Gun company CEOs testify before Congress following multiple mass shootings

    01:57

  • Biden administration proposes trade to get Griner, Whelan back to U.S.

    02:13

  • Heat wave in the Pacific Northwest brings record temperatures

    01:03

  • 102-year-old WWII veteran Romay Davis honored for breaking barriers

    01:29

  • Consumers feeling pressure from inflation, fear recession

    01:28

  • Pressure building on U.S. to free Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan from Russian detention

    01:45

  • Record rainfall in St. Louis causing deadly flooding

    01:59

Nightly News

Mick Mulvaney, former Trump acting chief of staff, testified with Jan. 6 committee today

00:55

Mick Mulvaney, one of former President Trump’s closest aides, is the latest person to testify in the January 6th hearings. Meanwhile, Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is now saying he is talking with the January 6th committee about possibly testifying. Trump’s legal team is urging a federal court to rule that the former president is immune from the lawsuits filed against him over the Capitol riot.July 28, 2022

  • Two historically segregated parks in South Carolina become new ‘Unity Park’

    01:39

  • Exclusive inside look at the Strategic National Stockpile

    02:27

  • Trump, other celebrities participate in controversial Saudi-funded golf tournament

    01:44

  • Iowa manufacturing company shows why economy isn’t growing

    02:22

  • Democrats unveil reconciliation bill that invests billions into combating climate change

    01:21
  • Now Playing

    Mick Mulvaney, former Trump acting chief of staff, testified with Jan. 6 committee today

    00:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All