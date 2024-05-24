IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Midwest hit by more strong storms, reported tornadoes
May 24, 202401:24

  • Top U.N. court orders Israel to halt Rafah offensive

    01:24

  • College shutting down, but its baseball team soars

    01:39

  • Judge denies Alec Baldwin's motion to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charge

    00:52
  • Now Playing

    Midwest hit by more strong storms, reported tornadoes

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    Court in Turks and Caicos frees American tourist who brought in ammunition

    01:30

  • Morgan Spurlock, filmmaker who made "Super Size Me," dies

    01:30

  • Three missionaries, including two Americans, killed in Haiti

    01:45

  • Growing number of seniors face homelessness

    03:00

  • Record numbers expected to travel this holiday weekend

    02:30

  • New NBC News index shows just how hard it is to buy a home

    01:37

  • Government says more Americans becoming victims of email scams

    02:01

  • Relentless, deadly severe weather hits the U.S. and Mexico

    02:22

  • Police and protesters clash in new demonstration at UCLA

    02:24

  • Louisville police release new video of arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler

    01:48

  • High school valedictorian gives unforgettable graduation speech after personal tragedy

    01:53

  • DOJ sues concert giant Live Nation, calling it a monopoly

    02:26

  • Tennessee attorney general opens probe into Graceland fight

    00:51

  • Uvalde families sue officers involved in deadly school shooting

    01:05

  • Hostage families release new video of October Hamas attack in Israel

    01:56

Nightly News

Midwest hit by more strong storms, reported tornadoes

01:24

Strong storms and tornadoes hit parts of Iowa and Illinois, continuing a wave of severe and deadly weather. So far this year, an astounding 900 tornadoes have been reported. NBC News' Maggie Vespa reports.May 24, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Top U.N. court orders Israel to halt Rafah offensive

    01:24

  • College shutting down, but its baseball team soars

    01:39

  • Judge denies Alec Baldwin's motion to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charge

    00:52
  • Now Playing

    Midwest hit by more strong storms, reported tornadoes

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    Court in Turks and Caicos frees American tourist who brought in ammunition

    01:30

  • Morgan Spurlock, filmmaker who made "Super Size Me," dies

    01:30
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All