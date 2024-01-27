IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Migrant crisis overwhelms Denver hospital, schools

Migrant crisis overwhelms Denver hospital, schools

Denver Health, one of the largest hospitals in Colorado, treats everyone who walks through its doors regardless of their ability to pay. But providing care to more than 8,000 migrants has put the hospital in a financial bind. As NBC News’ Julia Ainsley reports, Denver schools are also struggling to keep up with the influx.Jan. 27, 2024

    Migrant crisis overwhelms Denver hospital, schools

