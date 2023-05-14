IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Migrant crossings drop dramatically at U.S. southern border

02:24

Since Title 42 was lifted on Thursday, the number of migrants crossing the United States’ southern border has dropped dramatically. Now as migrants are shipped north, a humanitarian crisis is brewing as cities rush to create housing to meet the recent influx. NBC News’ George Solis has the latest.May 14, 2023

