IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Title 42 set to end tonight as U.S. prepares for migrant influx

    03:26
  • Now Playing

    Migrant influx impacting cities across the U.S.

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Google launches new AI tools

    01:47

  • Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to 13 criminal charges

    02:39

  • E. Jean Carroll ‘overwhelmed with joy’ over Trump civil case verdict

    02:12

  • Street artist transforms signs around New York City

    01:45

  • New peanut allergy treatment could save toddlers’ lives, researchers say

    01:28

  • Record-breaking number of migrants crossing into US one day before Title 42 ends

    02:42

  • Widow who wrote children’s book on grief charged with murdering her husband

    01:42

  • Jury finds Trump sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Caroll in civil trial

    03:56

  • Nurses at HCA hospitals would have owed thousands if they left before 2 years: investigation

    04:08

  • 8-year-old boy survives in wilderness after being separated from family for two days

    01:15

  • Women should get screened for breast cancer at 40 rather than 50, new guidelines say

    01:23

  • Border communities bracing for migrant influx ahead of Title 42’s planned end

    01:47

  • Biden meets with congressional leaders over U.S. debt limit

    02:33

  • DOJ files charges against Rep. George Santos, three sources say

    01:14

  • Protesters arrested after demanding justice for deadly subway chokehold

    01:59

  • California closer to possibly paying descendants of enslaved people in reparations

    02:33

  • Floodwaters drive new gold rush in California

    01:46

  • Biden announces new travel compensation plan for flight delays and cancellations

    01:39

Nightly News

Migrant influx impacting cities across the U.S.

02:08

The migrant influx is stretching resources across the country as major cities declare states of emergency. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details on some areas running out of shelter space amid the surge.May 11, 2023

  • Title 42 set to end tonight as U.S. prepares for migrant influx

    03:26
  • Now Playing

    Migrant influx impacting cities across the U.S.

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Google launches new AI tools

    01:47

  • Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to 13 criminal charges

    02:39

  • E. Jean Carroll ‘overwhelmed with joy’ over Trump civil case verdict

    02:12

  • Street artist transforms signs around New York City

    01:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All