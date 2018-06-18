Feedback
Migrant rescue ships dock in Spain after week in limbo

 

The ships rescued hundreds of refugees from overcrowded rafts off Libya’s coast. After they were barred entry by Italy and Malta, the group was then welcomed in Valencia, Spain.

Five undocumented immigrants killed after high-speed chase in Texas

Chinese national arrested, detained at green card interview

'It's like a black and white thing': How some elite charter schools exclude minorities

Despite claims, GOP immigration bill would not end family separation, experts say

Puerto Rico 9 months after Hurricane Maria: Questions persist over death toll, closed schools

Conservative Iván Duque sweeps to victory in Colombia

Rescue ships dock in Spain as migrant debate roils Europe

Thousands in Ukraine celebrate gay pride with march
Greek nationalists protest over agreement to change Macedonia’s name
'It's like a black and white thing': How some elite charter schools exclude minorities

African-American teachers push messages of affirmation, success at Philadelphia school

