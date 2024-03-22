IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Migrants seen tearing down barrier at border
March 22, 202401:25

  • Gunmen attack concert hall near Moscow, killing dozens

    02:13

  • Police struggle to regain control of Haiti's capital

    01:39

  • Princess of Wales announces cancer diagnosis

    03:26
    Migrants seen tearing down barrier at border

    01:25
    Public library launches 'March Meow'ness'

    01:28

  • House passes $1.2 trillion spending bill but Senate must still act

    00:52

  • Body of Missouri college student found in Nashville

    01:27

  • As bond deadline approaches, Trump claims to have $500 million in cash

    01:30

  • Scandal rocks Major League Baseball at start of season

    01:34

  • Historic transplant of pig's kidney into human is successful

    01:34

  • Some Americans make it out of Haiti after weeks of turmoil

    01:32

  • U.S. introduces Gaza cease-fire resolution at U.N.

    01:34

  • Escaped inmate and alleged accomplice captured in Idaho

    01:55

  • New memorial marks the enslavement of millions of Black people

    04:20

  • Two aviation mishaps under federal investigation

    01:37

  • Landmark lawsuit accuses Apple of anticompetitive conduct to lock in users, protect profits

    02:13

  • Hospital staffers reportedly investigated for alleged breach of Princess Kate's medical records

    01:34

  • Manhunt in Idaho for inmate who escaped with help of gunman

    01:09

  • Town divided over migrant influx

    02:41

  • Appeals court hears arguments on controversial Texas immigration law

    02:17

Nightly News

Migrants seen tearing down barrier at border

01:25

The dramatic video shows dozens of migrants tearing down a razor wire fence in El Paso before they were stopped by the national guard. The governor has ordered the arrest of the migrants involved in the action. NBC News' Priscilla Thompson reports from the border. March 22, 2024

Best of NBC News

