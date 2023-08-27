IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lahaina after-school program offers a path to healing through surfing

    02:14

  • Enthusiasts gather for largest search for Loch Ness monster in decades

    02:28

  • Spread of Covid impacting start of classes for some schools across U.S.

    01:41

  • High-stakes hearing in Georgia on Monday as Mark Meadows seeks to move case to federal court

    01:43

  • Sirens activated on Saturday in response to new Maui brush fire

    01:16
  • Now Playing

    Military aircraft crashes during routine training exercise, killing 3 U.S. Marines

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Florida community grieving after deadly shooting at Dollar General store

    03:58

  • Soldier dresses up as elementary school mascot and surprises son on first day

    02:58

  • NYC officials pilot new strategy to crack down on retail theft

    02:01

  • Thousands gather from across the nation to mark 60th anniversary of March on Washington

    01:28

  • Residents evacuate as wildfires rage in Louisiana

    01:40

  • Multiple fatalities reported in shooting at Florida Dollar General store

    01:18

  • United Auto Workers vote to authorize strike against Ford, GM, Stellantis

    01:47

  • Billie Jean King reflects on ‘Battle of the Sexes’ tennis match, 50 years later

    02:11

  • Schools struggling to hire teaching staff as return to class approaches

    02:47

  • Russian investigators say flight recorders recovered from likely Prigozhin plane crash

    01:39

  • Maui wildfire survivors worry about housing amidst devastation

    02:45

  • Deadly severe weather spawned at least 10 confirmed tornadoes in Midwest

    02:18

  • Trump and 18 co-defendants surrender in Georgia election case

    03:01

  • Notorious ‘BTK Killer’ suspected in two more deaths

    01:47

Nightly News

Military aircraft crashes during routine training exercise, killing 3 U.S. Marines

01:57

The United States Marine Corps confirmed that three Marines have died, and five others were seriously injured in an aircraft crash during a routine training exercise off Australia’s northern coast. NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist has the details.Aug. 27, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Lahaina after-school program offers a path to healing through surfing

    02:14

  • Enthusiasts gather for largest search for Loch Ness monster in decades

    02:28

  • Spread of Covid impacting start of classes for some schools across U.S.

    01:41

  • High-stakes hearing in Georgia on Monday as Mark Meadows seeks to move case to federal court

    01:43

  • Sirens activated on Saturday in response to new Maui brush fire

    01:16
  • Now Playing

    Military aircraft crashes during routine training exercise, killing 3 U.S. Marines

    01:57
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All