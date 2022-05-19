IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Milk banks work to meet demand

02:09

Mother’s Milk Bank, located in Austin, is the largest breast milk donor bank in the country. The lab is working overtime as they see increasing demand amid the nationwide baby formula shortage. Texas has been hit hard with formula out of stock rates at 50 percent.May 19, 2022

