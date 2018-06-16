Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Millions at risk of starvation in Yemen amid new military offensive

 

A critical port city has become a nearly impassable warzone in a fight for control, further limiting access to humanitarian aid with an estimated eight million at risk of starving.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

1,995 children separated from families at border under 'zero tolerance' policy

1,995 children separated from families at border under 'zero tolerance' policy

Donald Trump
The fight over Alaska's hunting rules runs deeper than using doughnuts to bait bears

Hunters in Alaska ask: Who has the right to tell them how to hunt?

U.S. news
Surge in children separated at border floods facility for undocumented immigrants

Inside the former Walmart where immigrant kids are locked in for 22 hours a day

U.S. news
Florida roller coaster derailment raises questions about safety regulations
Video

Florida roller coaster derailment raises questions about safety regulations

U.S. news
At least 1 Kansas deputy killed after being shot by inmate
Video

At least 1 Kansas deputy killed after being shot by inmate

U.S. news

World News

This man is running Russia's newest propaganda effort in the U.S. — or at least he's trying to

This man is running Russia's newest propaganda effort in the U.S. — or at least he's trying to

U.S. news
Germany's Merkel faces political crisis over migrant policy

Migration policy triggers political crisis that could sink Germany's government

Europe's Border Crisis
Surge in children separated at border floods facility for undocumented immigrants

Inside the former Walmart where immigrant kids are locked in for 22 hours a day

U.S. news
Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

Obituaries
Tunisian presidential committee recommends decriminalizing homosexuality

Tunisian presidential committee recommends decriminalizing homosexuality

OUT Politics and Policy
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

advertisement