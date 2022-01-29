Millions bracing for dangerous winter storm

More than 60 million people are bracing for a dangerous winter storm that’s barreling up the East Coast. Several governors have declared states of emergency ahead of expected hurricane-force winds, whiteout conditions and flooding in coastal towns. Jan. 29, 2022
