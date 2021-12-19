IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Exclusive look at new drone technology

    02:27

  • Nonprofit Santa's workshop helps families in need

    02:14

  • Holiday shipping ramps up ahead of Christmas

    01:37

  • Build Back Better plan faces major setback

    01:52

  • Omicron spreading by the day with tests in limited supply

    02:19
  • Now Playing

    Millions of Americans expected to travel this holiday season

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    Health officials warn of winter Covid surge as omicron spreads

    02:35

  • Covid and the holidays: what should you do?

    03:10

  • NFL postpones games as Covid outbreak hits the league

    02:49

  • 7-year-old dancer’s dream comes true on stage

    02:52

  • Super Saturday shopping underway

    02:10

  • Covid and the holidays: what should you do?

    03:10

  • Omicron variant spreads across Europe

    00:46

  • President Biden to speak amid Covid surge

    00:51

  • U.S. faces record Covid surge as omicron variant spreads

    02:23

  • City devastated by past tornado offers recovery roadmap

    01:49

  • Doctor shares advice for healthy holiday gatherings amid Covid concerns

    01:27

  • Businesses, schools, venues shuttering as U.S. Covid cases rise

    02:45

  • Former officer Kim Potter testifies in trial over killing of Daunte Wright

    02:00

  • Social media threats cancel classes and put schools on high alert

    01:40

Nightly News

Millions of Americans expected to travel this holiday season

02:19

The rush home for the holidays is kicking into high gear with predictions that more than 100 million people will take to the road, sky, and other forms of transportation over the Christmas holiday. The surge in Covid cases has some Americans changing their plans.Dec. 19, 2021

  • Exclusive look at new drone technology

    02:27

  • Nonprofit Santa's workshop helps families in need

    02:14

  • Holiday shipping ramps up ahead of Christmas

    01:37

  • Build Back Better plan faces major setback

    01:52

  • Omicron spreading by the day with tests in limited supply

    02:19
  • Now Playing

    Millions of Americans expected to travel this holiday season

    02:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All