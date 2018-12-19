Millions of Americans race to beat severe storms in holiday travel rush

Millions of Americans race to beat severe storms in holiday travel rush01:23
On the roads, rails and in the air, Triple-A expects a record-breaking 112 and a half million travelers this holiday season, with the worst travel day predicted to be tomorrow.
Elon Musk unveils test car tunnel as a fix for Los Angeles traffic01:06
This season’s hottest holiday gifts and what you need to know about shipping deadlines01:11
This surgical robot promises a quicker recovery, but there are risks04:12
Facebook denies allowing 150 companies to misuse personal data01:22
Dow loses 352 points after Federal Reserve raises interest rates for fourth time this year01:13
Congress hammers out short-term compromise to avoid shutdown01:27