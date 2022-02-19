Millions recover from cross-country winter storm

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries on representing Team USA for first time02:26
80 years after the U.S. Japanese internment camps, a journalist shares her family's story01:59
Nationwide baby formula recall causes panic for some parents01:53
Now Playing
Millions recover from cross-country winter storm01:04
UP NEXT
States ease restrictions as pandemic enters next phase01:43
Former police officer sentenced to two years in death of Daunte Wright01:53
Russia appears to be building a case for war in Eastern Ukraine, officials say01:53
Biden says he believes Putin will invade Ukraine03:04
Bobsledding legend Elana Meyers Taylor’s gold medal motivation: her son02:16
Missing Nevada hiker rescued after clinging to a tree over steep slope01:14
Federal prison workers warn of dangerous staffing crisis01:49
Release of suspect in attempted murder of Louisville mayoral candidate brings scrutiny to bail system01:46
Hillary Clinton addresses allegations that her campaign spied on Trump01:56
Biden warns threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is ‘very high’02:22
UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield: Russian attack ‘could happen any day’01:51
Team USA aerial skier Winter Vinecki is honoring her late dad with every achievement02:26
Snowboarder Dusty Henricksen on journey to Winter Olympics02:07
Hockey phenom Kendall Coyne Schofield is speeding toward gold with Team USA02:07
What could get Putin looking for a Ukraine exit strategy02:03
Inside the first Black-owned autonomous grocery store01:44
Millions recover from cross-country winter storm01:04
Parts of the country are in cleanup mode after damaging winds swept through 11 states. Snow and ice caused a pileup of more than 100 vehicles in Illinois.Feb. 19, 2022
Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries on representing Team USA for first time02:26
80 years after the U.S. Japanese internment camps, a journalist shares her family's story01:59
Nationwide baby formula recall causes panic for some parents01:53
Now Playing
Millions recover from cross-country winter storm01:04
UP NEXT
States ease restrictions as pandemic enters next phase01:43
Former police officer sentenced to two years in death of Daunte Wright01:53