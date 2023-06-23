IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New exhibit takes a look back at cellphones throughout the years

    01:47

  • Government Watchdog audit says FAA lacks plan to address air traffic control staffing issues

    01:55

  • Ohio activists calling on legislators to make abortion rights part of state constitution

    02:34

  • 3M agrees to $10.3 billion settlement in drinking water safety lawsuit

    01:52
  • Now Playing

    Millions under heat alerts in Southern Plains amid severe weather

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Titanic submersible’s apparent implosion being investigated

    03:37

  • LA video store making a comeback for nostalgic film fanatics

    01:59

  • Massive cricket invasion takes over Nevada town

    01:45

  • OB-GYN shortage worsening in U.S. one year after Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:44

  • Debris from missing Titanic submersible found, passengers presumed dead

    04:17

  • Biden welcomes India’s Prime Minister Modi to White House

    01:44

  • Coast Guard speaks on discovery of Titanic submersible debris

    01:35

  • Rural Massachusetts town pushes past fear to hold Pride event

    02:03

  • FTC sues Amazon, alleging ‘deceptive’ Prime sign-up and cancellation process

    01:39

  • China targeting aircraft manufacturing industry in spy schemes, experts say

    02:40

  • Test scores for 13-year-olds continue to plunge in math and reading, new data reveals

    01:35

  • John Durham defends conclusion FBI acted improperly in 2016 Trump-Russia probe

    01:29

  • Underwater noise heard amid search for submersible exploring Titanic wreckage

    04:17

  • Record-breaking heat wave scorching 26 million across Southern Plains

    01:45

  • Deep sea expert discusses search for Titanic submersible

    01:34

Nightly News

Millions under heat alerts in Southern Plains amid severe weather

01:37

Millions of Americans across the Southern Plains are sweltering as the head index is forecast to rise up to 120 degrees. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has the latest updates on the severe weather.June 23, 2023

  • New exhibit takes a look back at cellphones throughout the years

    01:47

  • Government Watchdog audit says FAA lacks plan to address air traffic control staffing issues

    01:55

  • Ohio activists calling on legislators to make abortion rights part of state constitution

    02:34

  • 3M agrees to $10.3 billion settlement in drinking water safety lawsuit

    01:52
  • Now Playing

    Millions under heat alerts in Southern Plains amid severe weather

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Titanic submersible’s apparent implosion being investigated

    03:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All