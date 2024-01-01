IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Minimum wage set to increase in new year in many states

    02:02
Nightly News

Minimum wage set to increase in new year in many states

02:02

The new year is going to bring a new paycheck for millions of Americans, with about half of all states either raising the minimum wage on Jan. 1 or at some point in the year. NBC News’ Sam Brock has more on what workers and businesses are saying.Jan. 1, 2024

    Minimum wage set to increase in new year in many states

    02:02
