IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Minnesota creates punny tradition of naming snowplows

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    New England Patriots owner surprises 16-year-old with Super Bowl tickets

    02:23

  • Superintendent resigns after 14-year-old attacked by classmates dies by suicide

    02:01

  • Fourth U.S. Military shoot down of an unidentified object

    04:32

  • Russia’s Wagner group of mercenaries claim to capture village near Bakhmut

    01:53

  • Death toll of Turkey and Syria earthquakes tops 33,000

    02:21

  • North Carolina students send their Eagles super fan teacher to the Super Bowl

    02:18

  • Restoring Faith: historic Black churches nationwide receive grants for restoration

    02:43

  • Hundreds of cameras, thousands of officers, and cutting-edge technology used for Super Bowl security

    02:03

  • Gas pipeline leak causes panic in Nevada

    01:39

  • Rescue teams save mother and child in earthquakes’ aftermath

    01:52

  • Rescuers race to save lives as the death toll from Turkey and Syria earthquakes climb

    02:21

  • U.S. Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Object in Northern Canada

    02:34

  • DA reviewing all cases involving officers charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder

    02:55

  • Google, Microsoft announce plans to incorporate AI into search engines

    01:59

  • Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria passes 23,000

    03:08

  • Pence’s home searched by FBI, one classified document found

    01:39

  • Unidentified object near Alaska shot down by U.S. fighter pilot

    02:19

  • Murkowski on unidentified object: There will be 'consequences' if there's a threat

    01:57

  • Pence subpoenaed by special counsel overseeing Trump investigation

    00:17

Nightly News

Minnesota creates punny tradition of naming snowplows

01:41

The Minnesota Department of Transportation decided at the beginning of the pandemic to let the public name their snowplows, hoping to thaw the icy isolation of Covid lockdowns with a contest. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa shares more about the new pun-packed tradition and recent winners “Better Call Salt,” “Yer a Blizzard Harry,” and “Blizzo.”Feb. 13, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Minnesota creates punny tradition of naming snowplows

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    New England Patriots owner surprises 16-year-old with Super Bowl tickets

    02:23

  • Superintendent resigns after 14-year-old attacked by classmates dies by suicide

    02:01

  • Fourth U.S. Military shoot down of an unidentified object

    04:32

  • Russia’s Wagner group of mercenaries claim to capture village near Bakhmut

    01:53

  • Death toll of Turkey and Syria earthquakes tops 33,000

    02:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All