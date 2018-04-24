Feedback
Minors can refuse mental health treatment in some U.S. states

 

NBC News called all 50 states and discovered about 40 percent of them give minors the power to consent to treatment - sometimes as young as 12. Designed in the 1970s to protect young people, the law sometimes turns out to have the opposite effect.

